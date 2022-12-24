Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Buys 11,509 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $94,834.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,366,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,503,824.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 18 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $148.50.

On Thursday, December 15th, Christopher Harborne purchased 7,783 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $63,976.26.

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $8,076.12.

On Thursday, December 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 2,288 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,876.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Christopher Harborne acquired 13,675 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,075.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne acquired 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.87. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

