Insider Buying: Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) CFO Acquires $80,250.00 in Stock

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) CFO Richard Walker bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,355.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Skillsoft stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Skillsoft Corp. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.58.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
