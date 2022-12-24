Insider Buying: Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) CFO Acquires $80,250.00 in Stock

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) CFO Richard Walker bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,355.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Skillsoft Stock Up 5.8 %

Skillsoft stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Skillsoft Corp. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

About Skillsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Skillsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Skillsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Skillsoft by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Skillsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

