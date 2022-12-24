Beach Point Capital Management Sells 44,529 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $66,793.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 980,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,175 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $8,604.25.
- On Friday, November 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 8,813 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $23,883.23.
- On Monday, November 21st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 202 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $545.40.
- On Friday, November 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 22,817 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $61,605.90.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $180,296.30.
- On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $15,456.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $14,234.90.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $145,153.86.
- On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $3,385.20.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $58,324.80.
Terran Orbital Price Performance
NYSE LLAP opened at $1.45 on Friday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLAP. B. Riley began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
About Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terran Orbital (LLAP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.