Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $88,427.31 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $88,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,701.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

