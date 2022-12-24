Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $88,427.31 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $88,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,701.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CSTL opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $48.40.
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
