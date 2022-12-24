Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $88,427.31 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $88,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,701.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

