Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Major Shareholder Sells $92,991.36 in Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 19,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $92,991.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of Root stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $70,448.00.

Root Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $61.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. Equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Root by 1,833.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Root by 16.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its position in Root by 39.6% during the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,671,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

