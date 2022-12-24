Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Mplx by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Up 1.7 %

MPLX stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MPLX. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

