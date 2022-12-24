Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

