Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,239.17 ($15.05).

ANTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.40) to GBX 1,275 ($15.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.31) to GBX 1,210 ($14.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.76) to GBX 1,200 ($14.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Antofagasta Stock Up 0.5 %

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,544 ($18.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,115.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,334.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,215.51. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.86).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

