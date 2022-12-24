The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $30.89 Average PT from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

