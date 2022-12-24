Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,198 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 530,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 235.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,043,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

NYSE:EPR opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

