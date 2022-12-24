Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 354 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

