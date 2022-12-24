Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

MNST stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

