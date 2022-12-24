LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Trimmed by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 168,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 19.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.64 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

