Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 118 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,786.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.8% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 163,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

