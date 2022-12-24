Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $323,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NRG Energy Stock Performance

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

