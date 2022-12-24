Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading 2.1% Higher

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24. 737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 715,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

