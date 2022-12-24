Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RE stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.55 and a 200-day moving average of $287.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

