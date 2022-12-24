Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $308,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

