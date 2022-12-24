ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading 2.2% Higher

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $46.16. 43,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,102,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

