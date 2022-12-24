MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Trading 2.5% Higher

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.72. 9,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 769,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in MillerKnoll by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in MillerKnoll by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

