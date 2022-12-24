Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 121.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS stock opened at $182.06 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

