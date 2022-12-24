Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 775 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Etsy by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $232.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,398 shares of company stock valued at $27,123,306. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

