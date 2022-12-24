GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 205.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $68,176.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

