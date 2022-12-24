TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 1.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.13. 117,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,604,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAL. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 12.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

