Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 2.9%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 20,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,360,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 724,476 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
