ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 3.7% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04. 136,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,241,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

