Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 7.4% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 38,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,125,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

