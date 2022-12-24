Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.59. 1,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 263,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

