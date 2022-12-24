Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,614,199 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.28) to €5.70 ($6.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($5.00) to €5.00 ($5.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.