Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 90,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,026,497 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $2.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,534,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 329,084 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Further Reading
