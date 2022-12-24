Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 90,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,026,497 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,534,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 329,084 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

