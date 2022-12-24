AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 622,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,425,708 shares.The stock last traded at $4.46 and had previously closed at $5.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 10.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

About AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after purchasing an additional 428,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.