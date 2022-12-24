AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 622,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,425,708 shares.The stock last traded at $4.46 and had previously closed at $5.30.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.60.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
