Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,537,681 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 4.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 275.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Further Reading
