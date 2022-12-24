Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,537,681 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 275.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.