Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Down to $138.54

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.54, but opened at $134.60. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $135.70, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 25.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 148.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.