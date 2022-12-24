Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 792,120 shares.The stock last traded at $132.95 and had previously closed at $133.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.38. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,132,000 after buying an additional 216,814 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,104,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 74,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.