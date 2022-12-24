Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 74,391 shares.The stock last traded at $168.20 and had previously closed at $169.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Lindsay Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.92 and a 200 day moving average of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

