iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 62,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,948,127 shares.The stock last traded at $34.14 and had previously closed at $34.43.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.