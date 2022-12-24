Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,627 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $25.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 389.3% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 734,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 584,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 134,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.