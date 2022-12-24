Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,627 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $25.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Archaea Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archaea Energy
Archaea Energy Company Profile
Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.