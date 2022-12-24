Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 337,855 shares.The stock last traded at $199.57 and had previously closed at $203.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.76.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

