The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels Sells 2,000 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $97.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

