Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Sells $186,532.56 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

MRTX stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $151.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mirati Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

