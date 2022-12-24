Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Insider Sells $367,498.64 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.88. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $151.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mirati Therapeutics

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

