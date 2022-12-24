Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Sells $192,093.14 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,954,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $714,828.16.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 7,810 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $24,992.00.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 0.3 %
ICD stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.