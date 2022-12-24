Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Sells $192,093.14 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,954,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $714,828.16.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 7,810 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $24,992.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 0.3 %

ICD stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.