Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners Llp Sells 9,597 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $195,970.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,659,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,849,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $30,577.50.

On Thursday, December 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 42,273 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $850,532.76.

On Friday, November 25th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 24,171 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $488,979.33.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Mvm Partners Llp sold 987 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $19,868.31.

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17.

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of FNA opened at $21.11 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 42.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

