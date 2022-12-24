Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners Llp Sells 9,597 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $195,970.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,659,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,849,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $30,577.50.
- On Thursday, December 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 42,273 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $850,532.76.
- On Friday, November 25th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 24,171 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $488,979.33.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Mvm Partners Llp sold 987 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $19,868.31.
- On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17.
- On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,033,201.48.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $175,612.08.
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53.
Paragon 28 Price Performance
Shares of FNA opened at $21.11 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.
About Paragon 28
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paragon 28 (FNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.