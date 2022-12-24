Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $291,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.98. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.