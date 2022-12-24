Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

CHRW stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

