Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $280,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,546.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after buying an additional 220,795 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

