1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Sells $102,259.52 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. CWM LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

