1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Sells $102,259.52 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
1Life Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $18.43.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.