Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 524 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

