Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Tesla by 2,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after acquiring an additional 648,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.02 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

