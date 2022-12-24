Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $116,229.20 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $116,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,440,392 shares in the company, valued at $39,898,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,175,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,225 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $36,051.75.

On Thursday, November 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00.

RUN stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

